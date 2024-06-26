Unidentified object on Kannamaly beach in Kochi creates panic

A huge black cylindrical tube that swept into the Kannamaly beach triggered panic for a while in the area on Wednesday.

It was found swept over the seawall in heavy sea surge behind a house in the area in the early hours on Wednesday. Subsequently, the Kannamaly police and the Coastal police reached the spot. The anxiety was set to rest after they informed residents that the object was used for anchoring ships in the bay without causing damage to the vessel.

It emerged that the object had gone missing from a Willingdon Island-based shipping and logistics company the previous day following which it had lodged a complaint with the Coastal police. Steps have been initiated by the company for taking the object back.