HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Unidentified body found on land along Perumbavoor-Kalady Road

Incident came to light after a few persons, who were involved in the construction of a compound wall at the site, complained of a foul smell, say police

September 20, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from a private land behind a now-defunct rice mill at Karikode along the Perumbavoor-Kalady Road on Wednesday.

The police said that the incident came to light after a few persons, who were involved in the construction of a compound wall at the site, complained of a foul smell. They discovered a body in decomposed state.

The police said that a detailed investigation will be initiated after the postmortem and forensic proceedings. It is too early to say whether it was a suspected murder, they said. The rice mill had stopped functioning for the last 10 years.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.