Unidentified body found on land along Perumbavoor-Kalady Road

September 20, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from a private land behind a now-defunct rice mill at Karikode along the Perumbavoor-Kalady Road on Wednesday.

The police said that the incident came to light after a few persons, who were involved in the construction of a compound wall at the site, complained of a foul smell. They discovered a body in decomposed state.

The police said that a detailed investigation will be initiated after the postmortem and forensic proceedings. It is too early to say whether it was a suspected murder, they said. The rice mill had stopped functioning for the last 10 years.