‘Unholy alliance’ of CPI(M)-Sangh Parivar may dilute probe into illegal financial dealings involving the company of Kerala CM’s daughter, alleges V. D Satheesan

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan has expressed doubts about the outcome of the probe ordered by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs against the company owned by the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after he alleged that it may end mid-way in view of the ‘unholy alliance’ between the State unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Sangh Parivar.

“Such a tacit understanding between the CPI(M) and the leadership of the Sangh Parivar was seen in the probe related to the gold smuggling, SNC Lavalin, LIFE Mission and Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam. We doubt whether the centre will carry out a proper investigation into the allegations against the company owned by the Chief Minister’s daughter as the probe into the gold smuggling case had fizzled out before the Assembly election,” he told mediapersons in Kochi on January 13.

Blaming the CPI(M) State unit of not having the courage even to hold a discussion over the alleged payments made by the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd to the company owned by the Chief Minister’s daughter, Mr. Satheesan alleged that the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation [which has a 13.4% stake in CMRL] remained answerable as the government agency was aware of the illegal transactions.

Terming the Police action against the activists of the Youth Congress protesting the arrest of their leader Rahul Mamkoottathil as ‘barbaric’ and ‘never seen before’ in the State, Mr. Satheesan accused the State Police Chief of remaining a mute spectator to the Police atrocities against the Youth Congress activists. “Let us warn the Chief Minister that you are testing our patience by trying to curb the protests using brute force, especially against the women members,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan accused the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party of having a fascist face as both remained intolerant to criticism and dissent. On reports that the Indian Union Muslim League may stake claim for an additional seat in the Lok Sabha election, he said that such decisions will be taken through mutual discussions within the United Democratic Front.