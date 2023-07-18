UNEP recognition for St. Teresa’s College

July 18, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The autonomous St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam has won the prestigious International Green Gown Awards 2023 of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The college was among the 93 finalists selected from 25 countries under the category ‘Next Generation Learning and Skills’.

The International Green Gown Awards are supported by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), International Association of Universities (IAU) and the Higher Education Sustainable Initiative (HESI). The Teresian Karshakasree Challenge (TKC) initiative won the international recognition. It won the first position under the ‘Next Generation Learning and Skills’ category, according to a communication issued by the college authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

An endeavour to explore organic and eco-friendly approaches to farming for undergraduate students, the project was inspired from the MOOC (massive open online course) in organic farming by the Mahatma Gandhi University.

The primary goal of the initiative is to groom the youth as environmentally conscious and socially responsive citizens and motivate them to become green ambassadors in their localities by contributing to activities aimed at the restoration of the ecosystem. The challenges offered to the green warriors included preparing compost, planting and maintaining their kitchen garden, preparing hydroponics, aquaponics and microgreens.

A ‘giveaway challenge’ encouraged students to share their produce and spread awareness through gifting. Videos illustrating methods for implementing the challenge were shared through Moodle, a learning platform, and the entire student body motivated through regular acknowledgement and monitoring. This challenge, which covered many sustainable development goals, within a single project enabled the students to explore and develop non-academic and traditional skills. It was in tune with the UNEP’s call for 2021-2030 to be recognised as the decade of ecosystem restoration, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.