‘Understand politics of reading’

Education Minister C. Ravindranath on Saturday said that a realisation of the politics of reading was needed to instil a sense of the renaissance in social psyche.

Sense of direction

Talking at Krithi here, the Minister rued that the sense of direction that steered literature had not occurred in the case of reading. If the change that the renaissance brought in literature had met a concurrent growth in the politics of reading, the secular mind of Kerala would have remained rock solid. A book exists in society as a product of reading and therefore how one reads is important, he said.

Mr. Ravindranath said it was important to understand and promote the politics of reading. “Reading isn’t innocent or linear. So, it needs a sense of direction and unerring politics. In the pre-renaissance era, the effort of literary works was to create a sympathy for tradition and convention with a view to ensuring a climate favourable to conventional thoughts. But a change from moribund conventions to a sense of humanity was heralded by renaissance,” he said.