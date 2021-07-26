Underpass at Edappally to be commissioned in September

KOCHI

26 July 2021 01:31 IST

A four-metre-wide underpass near the Edappally overbridge will be commissioned in September, Hibi Eden, MP, has said.

The underpass that was built using the constituency development funds of Mr. Eden, P.T. Thomas, MLA, and former MP K.V. Thomas, will help people gain direct access to Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and places of worship in the area.

It was necessitated after the Railways closed a level-crossing gate following completion of the overbridge a decade ago, Mr. Eden said.

Advertising

Advertising