Under sword attack, Infopark police fire in the air

January 28, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

A four-member team from the Infopark police reportedly came under a sword attack by a couple of accused whom they had gone to arrest at Kundara in Kollam district, forcing them to fire four rounds in the air on Saturday around 1 a.m.

The team led by Infopark Station House Officer Vibin Das was at Kundara to take custody of an accused who was nabbed by the Kundara police in an abduction case. The Infopark police had already arrested five persons on the charge of abducting a youth and demanding ransom from his family for his release last week.

“We had taken into custody one Libin Lawrence, a resident of Kundara and an accused in the case, on Friday afternoon. The Infopark police were here to take him to Kochi. But on further interrogation, he revealed the hideout of two other accused, Antony Das and Leoplaset,” said Kundara police sources.

Subsequently, the Infopark police team reached a house belonging to a relative of Antony at Karikuzhi in Kundara where the accused were hiding. On seeing the police team, the accused took to their heels and hurled swords at the team, which probably caught the police by surprise, following which the team fired in the air.

But the accused managed to flee and are supposed to have swum to safety. Later, the team along with the Kundara police combed the area but in vain. The Kundara police have registered a case against the two for attempt to murder.

Later, the Infopark police team returned with the man handed over to them by the Kundara police.

The case pertains to the alleged abduction of a person when he was travelling along with his wife in a car. He was then taken to Pathanamthitta. He was allegedly assaulted in the car as well as at a lodge in Pathanamthitta.

The accused then called up the victim’s family and demanded a ransom for his release. The police had initially arrested three accused with the help of the Adoor police based on a complaint by the victim’s wife. The other two accused were arrested from Ernakulam.

The victim, who was brutally thrashed, underwent treatment at the Kottayam Medical college. According to the police, the accused and the victim had business dealings, and that could have led to the alleged kidnapping.