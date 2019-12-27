Uncovered manhole nearly claims woman’s life in Kochi

Ann Mary Cherian, a 33-year-old entrepreneur, was lucky enough to celebrate this Christmas.

For, two days prior to it, she had a near-death experience when she fell into an uncovered manhole, which she was fortunate to survive.

Yet to come to terms with her fleeting encounter with death, Ms. Cherian, a resident of Palarivattom, still shudders recollecting the incident that took place on Monday around 1.30 p.m.

She had gone to the back of a multi-storied building at Chalikkavattom from where she runs her indoor plants shop.

“I had taken a few plants for watering when I found an iron grill lying on the way and picked it up to avoid people stumbling upon it. I was about to put it by the side when I suddenly fell into the hole, which I found to my shock was filled with water deep enough to drown me,” Ms. Cherian recollected.

With swimming being alien to her, death appeared a near-certainty when she mustered courage and tried to float herself up to the surface. The relief of making it, however, proved to be short-lived as she could not hold on to the side of the hole and was once again sucked deep into water.

“I could feel water gushing into my nose and ears and I gave it one last try. This time when I re-emerged on the surface of the water, I managed to hold on to the grill which had fallen by the side and I screamed out my husband’s name at the top of my voice,” she said.

The probability of her husband Soji Dixon Sam hearing her cries was little since he was inside the shop. Luckily, he did hear a faint voice and quickly came out to investigate, only to see his wife in dire straits. He pulled her up with the help of a few youngsters running the cafe adjacent to their shop.

“It was God’s mercy that I could manage to come up exactly at the mouth of the hole and my husband heard my screams. Else, my fate would have been sealed,” Ms. Cherian said, She is recovering from the leg injury and chest infection caused by the incident.

She accused the building owner of neglecting their repeated complaints over the uncovered manhole, which was covered only on Thursday. The couple have filed a petition with the Palarivattom police and one with the District Police Chief (Kochi City).