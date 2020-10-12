Uncertainty plagues second phase of Vyttila Mobility Hub in Kochi

VMH Society without a full-time director; KMRL sources say decision on sourcing funds awaited

Uncertainty looms large over the ₹572-crore second phase development works of Vyttila Mobility Hub (VMH), which was envisaged as an inter-modal public transport hub to host buses, autorickshaws, metro rail and ferries.

Just a small part of the 26-acre premises that was taken over from the Agriculture Department is being used now, as space to berth KSRTC and private buses. Footfall at the metro station on the premises too is not as high as was expected. Even worse, the approach road to the hub is narrow and ill-lit, while footpaths are in dilapidated condition, turning away commuters from the premises.

The VMH Society is without a full-time managing director after R. Girija was shifted from the post a few months ago. It could hamper decision-making in matters such as the awarding of tenders for second phase works. The further development of the hub was not on the State government’s immediate priority list, probably because of fund crunch following the unprecedented floods of 2018 and 2019 and the COVID-19 situation, said official sources.

The VMH Society stakeholders were not on the same page on the government proposal earlier this year to grant land on the premises for setting up a CNG refilling outlet. It was because the prime land at Vyttila was handed over to the VMH Society on condition that it would only be used for transportation activity.

The State government had in 2019 accorded administrative sanction for second-phase works at the hub on a public-private partnership basis. Kochi Metro Rail Limited had readied a detailed project report (DPR) for this in 2018. Apart from augmenting facilities for bus, ferry and metro commuters, commercial space was to be earmarked for kiosks, supermarkets, hotels, dormitories and a paid AC lounge, in the second phase works.

Sources in KMRL said the work had not made any headway. “We were vested with the task of preparing the DPR and executing the project. A decision on sourcing funds and allied matters is awaited,” they said.

Meanwhile, work is under way at one end of the hub for building a terminal for the metro agency’s Water Metro project. The Water Metro’s control centre too is slated to be built at the hub.