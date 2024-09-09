Uncertainty over travel worries Lakshadweep students

Hundreds of students from Lakshadweep islands across Kerala and some from outside the State are reportedly stuck in Kochi after uncertainty over getting tickets to travel home for the Onam vacation.

“The situation is quite bad. The hostels are closed. Many students cannot go back to their hostels and are in the grip of uncertainty with a small number of tickets being allotted to students for sea crossing to the islands,” said Mohammed Faizal, former MP, here on Sunday.

However, sources in the administration said it was seized of the matter and had acted positively to address the situation. Two extra schedules with a total capacity of 650 seats are being operated, and tickets have been issued for the sail. The extra schedules are to Amini and Kadamath islands and Androth, Kalpeni, and Kavaratti.

There may have been some uncertainty with a gap of one day. But the issue has been resolved. Another ship, in addition to the two in operation now, is expected to be available by Monday or Tuesday, the sources said.

Mr. Faizal had claimed that around 3,000 students might be stranded in Kochi as he called for the restoration of a full schedule of ships allowing passage without any hindrance during the vacation, which lasts only for about 10 days.

Afthabudheen, Ernakulam district president of Lakshadweep Students’ Association, said the students had been a worried lot because many of them had no relatives in Kochi and had to incur extra expenditure for each day they were held up in Kochi. Many are also not in a position to fund their stay, he added. Students, he claimed, had been forced to stand in queues for long hours without a break over the past four days as they had been uncertain as to when tickets would be issued.

