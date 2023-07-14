Uncertainty over outcome of voting on no-confidence motion against Thrikkakara municipal vice chairman

July 14, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The no-confidence motion against Thrikkakara municipal vice chairman A.A. Ibrahimkutty of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a constituent of the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF), to be taken up on Saturday promises to be dramatic with no consensus within the UDF on voting.

While a meeting of the top Congress leadership of the municipality held late on Friday evening decided to abstain from voting, the IUML leadership has delayed a decision till before the voting as there has been no consensus among the five councillors of the party. The UDF stares at the prospect of its vice chairman getting voted out if three out of the five IUML councillors along with one of the four Independents vote in favour of the motion. Considering the churn within the IUML, there is no guarantee of that happening.

Mr. Ibrahimkutty and another woman councillor were in favour of facing the no-confidence motion, while the other three wanted him to step down before voting. In fact, the IUML district leadership had given him an ultimatum to resign on Friday. The no-confidence motion was moved by four Independent councillors, who had since then returned to the UDF camp, with the backing of the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The motion accused me of being corrupt and nepotic, and hence I have to defeat it since my reputation hinges on it. Once the motion is defeated, I will follow the orders of the party. The party State leadership has permitted me to follow such a course of action,” claimed Mr. Ibrahimkutty, who was also the acting chairman in the wake of the resignation of incumbent Ajitha Thankappan of the Congress.

However, IUML district president K.M. Abdul Majeed said the district leadership would have known about any such decision by the State leadership. “It was unanimously decided by the UDF that both the chairperson and vice chairman should step down. In fact, the no-confidence motion is inconsequential as far as the party is concerned since Mr. Ibrahimkutty was supposed to step down on June 26 as part of an agreement to share the post among party colleagues. It was only deferred temporarily not to miss the chance to hold the position of the acting chairperson for a few days,” he said while hoping that Mr. Ibrahimkutty would resign in the last minute avoiding a voting.

Even if that being the case, Mr. Ibrahimkutty stares at a certain disciplinary action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.