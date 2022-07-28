Uncertainty over ₹26-crore scheme to revive Konothupuzha

Much of Konothupuzha is in a shoddy state owing to unchecked dumping of garbage and overgrowth of water hyacinth and weeds. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Revenue department yet to demarcate borders of the waterbody

Uncertainty looms large over a ₹26-crore scheme to revive Konothupuzha in Thripunithura by removing encroachments and rebuilding low-lying bridges over the river, allegedly due to delay on the part of the Revenue department in demarcating borders of the waterbody.

The State government had given administrative sanction in March to revive the 17-km-long river, much of which is in shoddy condition owing to unchecked dumping of garbage and overgrowth of water hyacinth and weeds. It also needs to be dredged to its original depth, since stagnant water and inadequate flow have resulted in sediments accumulating on the water bed, said V.C. Jayendran, convenor, Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA).

The government allotted funds for its revival following the intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The waterbody passes through Thripunithura, Amballoor, Mulanthuruthy, Chottanikkara, and Udayamperoor.

Official sources said demarcating its borders held the key to beginning work to widen and clean the waterbody to restore it to its past glory. Rebuilding of four of the eight low-lying bridges and the construction of regulators on either end too are crucial to ensure that it is navigable and clean.

Ultimately, farming has been envisaged in around 3,500 hectares of fallow land on either side of the river. The project further envisages planting of tree saplings on the banks.

The Southern Bench of the NGT had earlier directed the Ernakulam District Collector to submit an action-taken report on local bodies responsible for not taking action against the pollution of the river, under the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The Revenue department has so far not installed survey stones to demarcate its boundary, although it did a survey and readied a sketch on a 13-km portion, following which notices were issued to encroachers and local bodies informed of the same. Location of survey stones is crucial to ensure uniform width of the river, sources said.

The preliminary design for the bridges is ready, and monthly review meetings are held, they added. The NGT had demarcated the work that each agency ought to do on the waterbody.

October 31 has been fixed as the revised deadline to complete a similar ₹10-crore project to rejuvenate the historic 2.15-km-long Andhakarathodu in Thripunithura and to build walkways on either side. The deadline to commission it expired in 2020.

The waterbody, which connected Konothupuzha and Chambakkara canal, was built during the reign of kings in Kochi, mainly to transport cargo. It fell into disuse, was encroached upon, and became a garbage dumping ground during the past few decades. Ten per cent of the work is pending, including final cleaning of the waterbody, it is learnt.