Uncertainty looms over widening of Vyttila Junction; 40 cents set to be acquired at Kundannoor

May 26, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Even as the Revenue department is gearing up to acquire 40 cents to widen the bottlenecked Kundannoor Junction, the PWD (NH Wing) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are doing little to decongest Vyttila, the biggest junction in Kerala, located on the northern side of the Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass.

This is despite the fact that traffic snarls and chaos are much more severe at Vyttila than at Kundannoor, even after PWD (NH wing) built a flyover in early 2021. That PWD (Roads wing) is dilly-dallying on widening the two-lane Vyttila-Kunnara Park corridor into a four-lane road, has made matters worse.

Thripunithura MLA K. Babu said next in line would be the appointment of an official to oversee the acquisition of 40 cents at Kundannoor, mainly in order to widen the bell mouth towards Maradu. “The RBDCK has given a letter to the District Collector in this regard. The widening process is expected to begin by the year-end.”

Forums’ demand

Vyttila-based NGOs like Janakeeya Anweshana Samity have been critical of the State government’s ‘apathy’ in streamlining traffic flow beneath the six-lane Vyttila flyover and on roads that lead to the junction. The samity has also been in the forefront, demanding that the Kochi Corporation install street lights beneath the flyovers, on the NH bypass and at Kaniampuzha Road that leads to the Vyttila Mobility Hub.

The Vyttila United Forum, which submitted a slew of proposals to develop the junction and to reroute vehicles, has been demanding that the government, PWD, NHAI and civic agencies hear grievances and suggestions of NGOs, bus operators, residents and traders’ associations, in order to ready an action plan to clear bottlenecks at the junction and to ready short and long-term plans to widen/redevelop it.

While PWD officials remained tight-lipped about proposals that had been mooted to widen and redevelop Vyttila Junction, sources in the NHAI said they would ready an action plan to decongest the junction, even if the defect-liability period of the Vyttila flyover built by the PWD has not expired.

An official who was associated with the flyover’s construction said that acquiring land at a width of three to four metres on the eastern side (Thripunithura side) of the flyover and adding it to the carriageway would in itself halve congestion at the junction. “This will in turn lessen snarls at the entry to Kaniampuzha road, while widening the Vyttila-Kunnara stretch will decongest the corridor and also the exit of Vyttila Mobility Hub.”