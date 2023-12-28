Uncertainty looms over Kochi Corporation’s smart toilet project

December 28, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Uncertainty looms over the proposal to set up smart toilets in the city.

SnapEX Overseas, a Haryana-based start-up, had approached the Kochi Corporation seeking permission for setting up modern toilet units in the city. The firm had suggested setting up smart toilet units at its own expense, and the civic body was to allot the land for putting up the units. The company had also proposed launching the units by August.

Each unit will have non-destructible toilet units made of stainless steel. Hygiene products such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and soaps will be sold through the units. Water ATMs, cloakrooms and bathrooms will also be there in the units, named Garv toilets unit. Besides collecting a user fee of ₹10 per user, the firm hopes to raise revenue through the display of advertisements on the units, according to the proposal.

However, the proposal was greeted with stiff resistance from the Kochi Corporation Council, which wanted the number of units reduced to 10 from the earlier 20. The Opposition councillors had also objected to the Mayor clearing the project before discussing it in the Corporation Council meeting.

The Corporation has suggested modifying some of the terms and conditions of the project. They demanded reducing the term of agreement to 15 years from the originally suggested 20 years. Also, the civic body is against providing sleeping pods in the units. However, the sleeping pods were proposed as optional ones in the original agreement, said Mayank Midha, managing partner and founder of Garv Toilets.

“We are awaiting the response of the Corporation. The modified agreement, which was prepared after incorporating the suggestions, was forwarded to the civic body for approval,” he said.

The changes in the project proposal have caught the firm off-guard. “We need to convince our investors about the feasibility of the revised project proposals,” he said.

The Corporation, said Mayor M. Anilkumar, was in favour of implementing the programme.