Uncertainty looms over future of FRBL

KOCHI

10 September 2020 00:02 IST

Fate of major projects uncertain; around 5,000 workers lose jobs following closure of unit

Uncertainty continues to loom over the future of FACT-RCF Building Products Limited (FRBL) after the unit shut down operations in December last year.

The gypsum panels and wall putty producer is a joint venture between Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Mumbai. The unit temporarily wound up operations following a court order.

FRBL had run into trouble with its lenders. The company repaid around ₹63 crore in 2018, while another ₹22 crore is outstanding. The lender, a Mumbai-based cooperative bank, approached the court, which temporarily froze its operations.

Advertising

Advertising

The glass fibre-reinforced gypsum panel, built mostly using the idling stock of gypsum on the FACT campus in Kochi, is an eco-friendly and cost-effective substitute for traditional building materials.

The closure of the company has plunged hundreds of projects into uncertainty and thrown around 5,000 workers out of their regular jobs in construction units.

The use of gypsum panels for building both private homes and public structures has resulted in huge savings in cost and time, said a senior company official. Savings in terms of their positive ecological impact are unquantified, he added.

Theyangad Government LP School, Ponnani, for instance, is built with FRBL panels. The smart school, spread over an area of 10,000 sq.ft., was built in just eight months, and its cost was around ₹1,800 per sq.ft.

Around a hundred building contractors, who worked with FRBL panels, have appealed to the government and the authorities concerned to help reopen the unit at the earliest.

GFRG Builders’ and Promoters’ Association president K.J. Peters said the closure of the plant was a big setback to a technology that had been proven in the market, and that it should not be allowed to go waste.

The FRBL unit began production of gypsum panels on a small scale in 2012. The use of sound technology and expertise from institutions like IIT-Chennai, made the panels popular, and business picked up momentum after a project consultancy service was launched in 2014. FRBL panels came to dominate the market across India, and business grew at a rate of around 400% a year until the unit’s closure last year, said the company official.

The closure of the company has seen around a hundred employees directly engaged by FRBL lose their jobs. They have been through the pandemic without wages.

The landmark projects completed using FRBL panels include Malayalam University buildings, Tirupati IIT complex spread over 1.6 lakh sq.ft. as well as the Harippad, Perinthalmanna and Vadakkanchery municipal buildings.