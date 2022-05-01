Uncertainty continues over abattoirs in Kochi

Temporary measures for meat supply to be called off soon

Temporary measures for meat supply to be called off soon

Uncertainty prevails over the functioning of abattoirs in the city even as temporary arrangements for supply of meat during the festival season will be called off shortly.

The Kochi Corporation was forced to close down the facility at Kaloor last month after the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) issued an ultimatum. It was the dumping of waste from the abattoir into canals that invited the wrath of the board. The PCB had in the past few years issued several notices to the corporation against the backdrop of pollution caused by the unit.

There were also complaints that illegal slaughter was thriving in the city. However, foreseeing a rise in consumption of meat during the festival season, the civic body had made interim arrangements at Kaloor.

The temporary arrangement at Kaloor will now be withdrawn, and a solution will be chalked out shortly, said a civic administrator.

T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the health standing committee of the corporation, said the civic body had initiated steps to set up a new abattoir.

The corporation will remit a fee of ₹3 lakh to the PCB for obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the proposed plant this week. Technical sanction for the project will be obtained once the PCB issues clearance. Work on the plant will commence once formalities are completed, said Mr. Ashraf.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anilkumar said a permanent solution to the issue would be chalked out in consultation with PCB officials. Funds were earmarked for the project from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and the civic body, he added.