Unauthorised bunk shops not removed by Corproation; HC told

As many as 162 illegal bunk shops are working in the city and only 17 of them have been removed by the Kochi Corporation, according to a report filed by the amicus curiae in a case relating to the rehabilitation of street venders, before the Kerala High Court.

In a report, amicus curiae K.P. Pradeep submitted that the Health Officer had been authorised to take action including eviction and removal of unauthorised vending bunk shops that do not possess vending certificates or licenses or permits under different schemes. However, only 17 could be removed. He also pointed out that except for the vending zones notified in Division Nos. 67 and 68 on the Abraham Madamakkal Road and near Menaka junction, vending zones and slots in other places are not visibly marked.

The report also said that 134 bunks were present in the city under various welfare schemes of the government agencies, out of which, only 68 bunks were presently functioning. He suggested a re-verification of the 134 bunk shops to ascertain the present status of their functioning.

As the vending slots presently identified by the Corporation are insufficient to accommodate the existing street vendors, the GCDA had agreed to identify vacant places under their ownership, either for establishing vending zones or special vending markets.

The report said the road connecting the Shanmugam Road to the Marine Drive Walkway, (the connection road to the previously operated Jankar Jetty at High Court Junction) has sufficient width to accommodate street vendors at the High Court Junction on one of its sides. If they were shifted to the vending zone identified near the BPCL Petrol Pump on Abraham Madamakkal Road as planned by the Corporation, it would lead to overcrowding.

Meanwhile, the High Court has directed the Corporation to conduct a re-verification about the status of 134 bunk shop owners and remove the unauthorised ones within 48 hours from the time of affixation of the notice on such shops. The Corporation has also been directed to visibly mark the identified vending zones and slots.

