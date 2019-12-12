Unattended ditches on city roads turn death traps

Surfing television channels, an eerie sense of déjà vu swept through 35-year-old Dileep Kumar as he came across the news about the tragic death of a young motorcyclist who was run over by a lorry after falling into a crater near Palarivattom metro station on Thursday morning.

Convalescing at his home at North Paravur after having a similar fall less than a fortnight back, it was a grim reminder of how close he was to meeting with a similar fate.

Going by his account, the same crater accounted for the nasty accident leaving him with multiple injuries when he was riding with his younger brother to the city in the midnight of December 1. “Since then I am confined to house with injuries to both my hands and feet and left knee. I cannot stretch out my left leg for long and folding it also causes a shooting pain in the knee,” said Dileep.

According to him, a car almost brushed the mirror of his motorcycle and in the haste to make away he landed in the crater under the impact of which he was thrown off the vehicle.

Dileep has little recollections of things immediately after the accident as he claims to have fallen unconscious just moments thereafter. He regained consciousness after people in the area and fellow motorists rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Dileep feels that it was after his accident that a cover demarcating the crater had come up in the area. “It is utter apathy on the part of the authorities concerned that they left it like that long enough for claiming an innocent life,” he lamented.

R. Umesh Kumar, 32, of Kulamavu in Idukki, was not as fortunate as Dileep as a pothole on S.A. Road along the metro corridor was left unattended till an accident claimed his life on September 30.

He was heading in the direction of Vyttila when he was thrown off the scooter after it sank in the pothole. As he tried to get back on his feet, he was run over by a private bus. The accident had sparked off a protest following which the pothole was filled temporarily.