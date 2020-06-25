Unannounced arrival of migrants triggers anxiety at Pathalam

Kochi

25 June 2020 19:44 IST

Police register case against sponsors

A group of 21 migrant workers turned up unannounced at Pathalam near Eloor much to the consternation of local residents on Thursday morning.

They had come in a contract carrier and were meant for work at a factory in the Edayar industrial belt. They had alighted near Muppathadam within Kadungalloor panchayat and were walking their way to the lodging arranged at Pathalam when they were noticed by local residents.

“The Eloor police were alerted immediately as they had come unannounced. The factory management had arranged for their accommodation in a building where there were already 60-odd migrants. Since the building did not have the capacity to accommodate more and the newly arrived migrants didn’t have any health certificates, it was decided that the police should be involved,” said C.P. Usha, Eloor municipal chairperson.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, the migrants had come from Palakkad and were predominantly Tamils. “We have registered a case under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance against two sponsors who had arranged them for the work at the factory,” said M. Manoj, Inspector, Eloor.

The police sent them back initially through there was a rethink about quarantining them following which they were called back and quarantined at a hotel in Kaloor.