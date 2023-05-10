UN recognition for St. Teresa’s College’s green initiatives

May 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Two green initiatives of the autonomous St. Teresa’s College here have reached the final round of the prestigious International Green Gown Awards 2023 of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The projects include the Society of Teresians for Environment Protection (STEP) and the Teresian Karshakasree Challenge. The Green Gown Awards recognise the exceptional sustainability initiatives being undertaken by universities and colleges across the world. It is supported by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), International Association of Universities (IAU), and Higher Education Sustainability Initiative (HESI).

St. Teresa’s College is among the 93 finalists selected from 25 countries, according to Dr. Nirmala Padmanabhan, Dean of Extension and Incubation. STEP, which has been shortlisted under the category of ‘Benefitting Society’, aims at the reduction in usage of plastic carry bags through the popularisation of eco-friendly alternatives designed by students of the college and made by Kudumbashree units.

The Teresian Karshakasree Challenge, listed under the category of Next Generation Learning and Skills, is an effort to explore the organic and eco-friendly approaches to farming involving undergraduate students of the college.

The primary goal of the initiatives is to groom the youth as environmentally conscious and socially responsive citizens and motivate them to become green ambassadors in their respective localities by contributing to activities aimed at the restoration of the ecosystem.