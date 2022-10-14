Uma Thomas seeks new police station in Thrikkakara constituency

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 14, 2022 22:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Uma Thomas, MLA, has written to the Chief Minister seeking immediate steps for setting up a new police station covering Vennala, Chalikkavattom, Pettah, Poonithura, and Vyttila areas falling under the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She said the police station could operate out of the Vyttila Mobility Hub. In her letter, Ms. Thomas pointed out that population had surged in the fast-growing Thrikkakara constituency, taking a toll on effective policing. Setting up a new police station would help make policing more efficient, smooth, and people-friendly, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app