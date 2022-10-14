Kochi

Uma Thomas seeks new police station in Thrikkakara constituency

Uma Thomas, MLA, has written to the Chief Minister seeking immediate steps for setting up a new police station covering Vennala, Chalikkavattom, Pettah, Poonithura, and Vyttila areas falling under the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

She said the police station could operate out of the Vyttila Mobility Hub. In her letter, Ms. Thomas pointed out that population had surged in the fast-growing Thrikkakara constituency, taking a toll on effective policing. Setting up a new police station would help make policing more efficient, smooth, and people-friendly, she said.


Printable version | Oct 14, 2022 10:05:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/uma-thomas-seeks-new-police-station-in-thrikkakara-constituency/article66009494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

