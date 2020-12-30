Ullas Thomas sworn in as Ernakulam district panchayat president

Two Twenty20 members stay away from elections

Ullas Thomas of the United Democratic Front (UDF) was sworn in as the new president of the 27-member Ernakulam District Panchayat here on Wednesday.

In the election to the president’s post held at the district panchayat hall in the morning, Mr. Thomas defeated Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate M.S. Anil Kumar by 16 to nine votes. District Collector S. Suhas administered the oath to the winner.

Two elected members of Twenty20, the Kizhakkambalam-based apolitical corporate outfit, stayed away from the voting in keeping with their organisational policy.

“Our focus will be on agriculture and implementing projects for the well being of women, children, and the differently abled. The zero-landless project will also be given an added impetus,” said 50-year-old Mr. Thomas who is also the District Congress Committee general secretary.

Mr. Thomas was elected to the district panchayat for the first time after having unsuccessfully contested in 2005. He had also served as a member of Palakkuzha panchayat for two terms between 1995 and 2005.

‘Greater opportunity’

Shiny George of the UDF was elected vice-president by the same margin defeating Sarada Mohan of the LDF. This was her maiden contest to the district panchayat having served as Karukutty panchayat member for two terms in the past.

“Unlike in the panchayat, we get even greater opportunity to implement bigger projects in the district panchayat. Being a woman, I want to do more for the development of the district panchayat and leave a mark after studying about the potential development prospects,” said Ms. George.

No to politics

Sabu M. Jacob, chairman of Twenty20, said that the decision to stay away from voting to the president and vice president posts was deliberate in keeping with the outfit’s outlook to stay away from politics. “We will participate and express our views in matters related to governance,” he said.

Besides the district panchayat, the elected members of Twenty20 stayed away from the presidential and vice-presidential elections in two block panchayats and a panchayat as well.

Mr. Thomas said that while Twenty20 members congratulated him, they chose to stay away from the election. “We will adopt a consultative approach and try to take everyone along,” he said.