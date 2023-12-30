Ullas Thomas steps down as president of Ernakulam district panchayat

December 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Ullas Thomas stepped down as president of the Ernakulam district panchayat on Saturday after completing his tenure.

The district panchayat won several recognitions, including the Rajiv Gandhi Award for the best district panchayat and the Swaraj Trophy, during his three-year term as president. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said the district panchayat had carried out several projects under the leadership of Mr. Thomas.

The outgoing president said he had received all support from the district administration. “As co-chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, I could initiate several measures to contain the pandemic,” he added. He said the district panchayat could also launch various projects in the health and education sectors. The developmental projects initiated during his term would be worth around ₹450 crore, he added.

