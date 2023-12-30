ADVERTISEMENT

Ullas Thomas steps down as president of Ernakulam district panchayat

December 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ullas Thomas stepped down as president of the Ernakulam district panchayat on Saturday after completing his tenure.

The district panchayat won several recognitions, including the Rajiv Gandhi Award for the best district panchayat and the Swaraj Trophy, during his three-year term as president. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said the district panchayat had carried out several projects under the leadership of Mr. Thomas.

The outgoing president said he had received all support from the district administration. “As co-chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, I could initiate several measures to contain the pandemic,” he added. He said the district panchayat could also launch various projects in the health and education sectors. The developmental projects initiated during his term would be worth around ₹450 crore, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US