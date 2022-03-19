Ukraine returnees want to study in Indian medical colleges

They say returning to the war-torn country is not possible in the near future

Students pursuing medical education in Ukraine and China during a protest organised in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday the by Foreign Medical Graduates’ Parents’ Association seeking government intervention for continuing their interrupted studies. | Photo Credit: PTI

They say returning to the war-torn country is not possible in the near future

Sitting at the Ernakulam Press Club on Saturday, Anikha Merrin Thomas seemed uncertain about her future. A third-year student of Bogolomets National University in Kyiv, the youngster had survived many a challenge before she returned from the war-torn Ukraine on March 4.

With no clarity on when normalcy would return to Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, Anikha is among the nearly 3,000 Keralite students whose studies have been disrupted.

“Though the university is offering us online classes, there is no assurance about what will happen next as our teachers are attending the online sessions from bunkers. We request the authorities here to admit us into medical colleges in the country as we will not be able to go back to Ukraine in the near future,” she said.

Sidratul, a fifth year student of Odessa National Medical University, sought the immediate intervention of the authorities. “It’s exam time for medical universities in Ukraine in March-April. Our vacation will start in June and we will lose a year, if remedial measures are not initiated before mid-April,” she said.

Medial students who returned from Ukraine attend a press meet in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

About 1,500 Ukraine-evacuated Keralite students have formed a group in Telegram to voice their concerns and press for government action. The parents have joined hands with the students to form All Kerala Ukraine Medical Students’ and Parents’ Association.

Plea on fee payment

“We request the National Medical Council to initiate legal measures to accommodate Ukraine-returned students in medical colleges in the country. As we will not be able to meet the high fee structure in private medical colleges, we urge them to permit our children to complete the course paying the fee for government merit seats,” said Biju P.V., whose daughter is a second-year student of Lviv National Medical University.

Bank loans

Sylvi Sunil, whose son is a medical student of Sumy State University, said that many parents were worried as they had paid the entire fee for the six-year MBBS course offered by universities in Ukraine. “Many had sent their children taking loans from banks. We require help as the future seems uncertain for our children,” she said.