U.K. national discharged from Ernakulam MCH

The 57-year old British national, who was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, on March 15 after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was disembarked from his flight to the UK, was discharged on Wednesday.

His wife too was discharged as her body fluid samples tested negative for the disease. They were part of the 19-member UK tourist group of which five had tested positive for the disease. Four are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The condition of the UK national had become critical in the special COVID-19 intensive care unit set up in the MCH, with progressive reduction in the oxygen level, leading to respiratory failure. He was provided ventilator support and was treated with a combination drug of hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.

Three days after his treatment began with the anti-viral drugs, his condition started improving but his fever continued. In a week, his fever too subsided and the condition of his lungs improved. He also went through a series of tests for monitoring his health parameters and was provided daily psychological support by a psychiatry team.

He was taken off oxygen support five days ago as his lungs have recovered to near-normal condition. A statement issued by the MCH acknowledged the faith of the patient’s wife in the team of treating doctors, even as she continued in the hospital isolation. He was treated by a team headed by Dr. Fathahudeen, Dr. Jacob K. Jacob, Dr. Ganesh Mohan, Dr. Geetha Nair, Dr. Vidhu Kumar, Dr. Vibha Santhosh, and Dr. Renimol under the supervision of Principal Dr. Thomas Mathew.