U.K. citizen put on anti-HIV drugs

Kochi

19 March 2020 01:29 IST

Use after obtaining patient’s consent

Doctors at Government Medical College, Kalamassery, Ernakulam, have begun to administer Ritonavir and Lopinavir, medicines used for the treatment of HIV patients, to the U.K. citizen under treatment for COVID-19 in the hospital.

A communication in this regard said that the Brit was put on these medicines from Wednesday night. The State government had granted permission to give these medicines to the patient who developed pneumonia. Following this, District C ollector S. Suhas made available the medicines and the patient’s consent was also obtained. His treatment protocol was revised accordingly.

The expert team of doctors treating him include MCH Principal Dr. Thomas Mathew, Dr. Fathahudeen, Dr. Jacob Jacob, Dr. Ganesh Mohan and Dr. Geetha Nair.

Restricted use

The Drug Controller General of India had given permission for restricted use of the medicine in seriously-ill COVID-19 patients. The ICMR, which had published a treatment protocol for restricted use of the medicine combo in public health emergency, also granted permission, the communication said.

The UK citizen’s wife, who also remains hospitalised, tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The medicine combo had earlier been used in Rajasthan and Maharashtra with a positive outcome.