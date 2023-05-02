U.K. career fest for health professionals to be held in Kochi

May 02, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The U.K. career fest for health professionals organised by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) will be held at Taj Gateway hotel here from May 4 to 6. The fair will be held under the guidance of recruitment officials from the U.K. The openings are for nurses and doctors (general medicine, anaesthetist, psychiatrist) in various hospitals under the National Health Service. Aspirants can mail the resume and OET score to uknhs.norka@kerala.gov.in, according to an official communication.

