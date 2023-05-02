HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.K. career fest for health professionals to be held in Kochi

May 02, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The U.K. career fest for health professionals organised by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) will be held at Taj Gateway hotel here from May 4 to 6. The fair will be held under the guidance of recruitment officials from the U.K. The openings are for nurses and doctors (general medicine, anaesthetist, psychiatrist) in various hospitals under the National Health Service. Aspirants can mail the resume and OET score to uknhs.norka@kerala.gov.in, according to an official communication.

Related Topics

careers

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.