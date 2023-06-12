ADVERTISEMENT

UGC urged to revoke autonomous status of Maharaja’s College

June 12, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revoke the autonomous status of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, alleging that student and teacher organisations affiliated to the Left Front have toppled the academic and evaluation systems at the institution.

In a letter to the Chairman of the UGC, SUCC chairman R.S. Sasikumar and convener M. Shajarkhan, quoting newspaper reports, said that a party cartel comprising teachers and students was violating the fair administrative practices prescribed by the commission. A former principal was humiliated by leaders of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) after she found that the organisation had stored weapons on the campus, it alleged.

The SUCC also said that P.M. Arsho, the State secretary of the SFI and a student of the college, had registered for exams when he was in jail for non-bailable offences. It appears that he had illegally registered for exams to get parole, it said. The SUCC sought the intervention of the UGC saying that Maharaja’s College, which was one of the premier educational institutions in Kerala, could not be allowed to get ruined.

