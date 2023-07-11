ADVERTISEMENT

UGC confers autonomy status on Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam

July 11, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

University Grants commission (UGC) has conferred autonomy status on Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam.

The status has been given for a period of 10 years, starting from the current academic year 2023-24. The autonomy granted by the UGC will help the college scale new heights in the future. It will also result in foreign collaborations enabling student exchange and faculty exchange with universities all over the world, Dr. Winny Varghese, secretary of the MA College Association, said in a communication.

Established in 1961, the college is accredited with A + grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Prof. Bos Mathew Jos, Principal, said that the admission to various programmes will be from the centralised allotment conducted by the government. The autonomy status will help the college in ensuring the timely conduct of university exams and publication of results, he said.

