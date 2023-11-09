UGC chooses Kufos faculty member to develop, deliver polar science course

November 09, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

Anu Gopinath, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Aquatic Environment Management at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), has been selected by the University Grants Commission to develop and deliver Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels on Arctic studies.

Dr. Gopinath will deliver the courses via the SWAYAM portal, focusing on the six pillar subjects of India’s Arctic Policy. The initiative is a collaboration between the UGC and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, with the purpose of raising awareness among universities, colleges, and institutions about the availability of Arctic or Polar studies, said a communication from Kufos here on Wednesday.

