UG exams likelyby month-end

Kozhikode

03 June 2020 19:07 IST

Calicut University is planning to hold fourth semester examinations of undergraduate courses by June-end. B.Ed. exams too are expected to be held around the same time.

Sources in the office of the Controller of Examinations said that the final semester exams of postgraduate courses, which began on June 2, would conclude on June 15. The exams for M.A., M.Sc., and M.Com are being held at centres in all the districts in the State as well as two centres in Lakshadweep. Fourteen additional centres were allotted this time. Though Lakshadweep had been given three centres, the exams are being held at only two places.

The university had asked college principals to follow COVID-19 social distancing protocols. The sources said that almost 98% of those who registered had appeared for the exams. Some students chose to write it at their own colleges.

