UDF’s day and night protest begins today

February 12, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front will organise a two-day day and night protest across the State on February 13 and 14 against the new taxes proposed in the State Budget. While the protest will be held at Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, the agitations will be held in front of the district collectorates in other districts, said UDF convener M.M. Hassan.

The protest, which will begin on 4 p.m. on February 13, will conclude at 10 a.m. on February 14. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the protest at Kozhikode. Mr. Hassan will inaugurate the agitation at Thiruvananthapuram.

The protests in Wayanad district will be held on a different date as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the district on February 13. The agitation in Kannur will be held later on account of the district conference of the Indian Union Muslim League, he said.

‘Hath se Hath Jodo’

AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal launched the ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ campaign announced by the party. The party leaders launched a house visit campaign at Vaduthala on Sunday. Party leaders Tariq Anwar, K. Sudhakaran, Mr. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, Roji John, Hibi Eden, and Muhammad Shiyas participated.

