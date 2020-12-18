UDF woos Congress rebels to wrest power in four municipalities

Kochi

18 December 2020 00:29 IST

The front is short of majority in Thrikkakara, Perumbavoor, Kalamassery, and Muvattupuzha

The United Democratic Front (UDF) remains confident of decisively wresting power in four municipalities in Ernakulam, where it had fallen short of a simple majority, with the help of Congress rebels who won as Independents.

The UDF fell tantalisingly short of majority in Thrikkakara, Perumbavoor, Kalamassery, and Muvattupuzha municipalities. If the UDF manages that feat, its tally of municipalities will rise to eight to the Left Democratic Front’s five.

In Thrikkakara, the UDF is two short of the magic figure of 22 in the 43-member council. However, of the five victorious Independents there, four are Congress rebels. “We are fully confident of bringing them back to the Congress fold unconditionally before the chairperson’s election on December 28,” said a Congress leader who was in charge of the campaign.

In Kalamassery Municipality too, the UDF has pinned its hopes on wooing in the sole Independent, a Congress rebel, to make for the shortage of one seat, to attain the simple majority. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Zakeer Hussain, who in his maiden contest wrested a division that was with the LDF for more than two decades, has emerged as the front-runner for the chairman’s post.

In Kalamassery Municipality, two of the three Independents are Congress rebels, and the local leadership remains confident of wooing them back. Seema Kannan is likely to head the municipality, where the chairperson’s post is reserved for woman from the Scheduled Caste. Notwithstanding the presence of Congress rebels among Independents and three short of the simple majority, the LDF is also trying a crack at wresting power.

In Muvattupuzha Municipality too, the UDF’s hopes hinge on the sole Congress rebel who won as an Independent, in which case, P.T. Eldhose, District Congress Committee (DCC)general secretary, may edge past P.S. Salim Haji, block president, on account of community balancing.