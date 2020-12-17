UDF wins 9 block panchayats; LDF bags 5

The United Democratic Front won nine of the block panchayats in the district while the LDF bagged five blocks in the local body elections.
The Alangad block panchayat saw LDF win eight seats while the UDF won three seats. The NDA won one seat and an Independent bagged one seat.
In the Angamaly block, the UDF secured nine seats, LDF three seats and an Independent one seat.
The UDF won 11 seats in the Edappally block while the LDF and an Independent won one seat each.
The UDF secured 11 seats in the Koovappady block panchayat while the LDF won two seats. The UDF won eight seats in the Kothamangalam block while the LDF secured six seats. The UDF won eight seats in the Mulanthuruthy block while the LDF bagged four seats. An independent candidate won one seat.
The UDF won 13 seats in the Muvattupuzha block while the LDF won five seats and an Independent one seat. The UDF bagged five seats in Palluruthy block while the LDF won six seats and Independents two seats.
The UDF secured six seats in Pampakuda block panchayat while the LDF won six seats. An independent won one seat in the block panchayat.
The LDF won nine seats in the Parakkadavu block while the UDF won four seats. In the Paravur block, the UDF secured two seats and the LDF 10 seats. An independent won one seat.
The UDF won four seats in the Vypin block panchayat while the LDF secured nine seats.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath