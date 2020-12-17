UDF wins 9 block panchayats; LDF bags 5

The United Democratic Front won nine of the block panchayats in the district while the LDF bagged five blocks in the local body elections.

The Alangad block panchayat saw LDF win eight seats while the UDF won three seats. The NDA won one seat and an Independent bagged one seat.

In the Angamaly block, the UDF secured nine seats, LDF three seats and an Independent one seat.

The UDF won 11 seats in the Edappally block while the LDF and an Independent won one seat each.

The UDF secured 11 seats in the Koovappady block panchayat while the LDF won two seats. The UDF won eight seats in the Kothamangalam block while the LDF secured six seats. The UDF won eight seats in the Mulanthuruthy block while the LDF bagged four seats. An independent candidate won one seat.

The UDF won 13 seats in the Muvattupuzha block while the LDF won five seats and an Independent one seat. The UDF bagged five seats in Palluruthy block while the LDF won six seats and Independents two seats.

The UDF secured six seats in Pampakuda block panchayat while the LDF won six seats. An independent won one seat in the block panchayat.

The LDF won nine seats in the Parakkadavu block while the UDF won four seats. In the Paravur block, the UDF secured two seats and the LDF 10 seats. An independent won one seat.

The UDF won four seats in the Vypin block panchayat while the LDF secured nine seats.