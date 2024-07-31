UDF wins 2 seats, LDF 1 in local body bypolls in Ernakulam

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won two seats while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured one in the bypolls for local bodies in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

In the bypoll for ward 8 in Vazhakulam panchayat, UDF’s Shukoor Palathingal defeated the Left front’s candidate, Abu Salah, by a margin of 105 votes. He won a total of 676 votes. The UDF’s seat position went up to 11 in the 20-member panchayat council.

In the byelection held for ward 9 in Choornikkara panchayat, A.K. Shameer Lala of the UDF defeated the Left front’s T. A Jaleel by a margin of 123 votes. He won a total of 638 votes.

The Left front won the election held for ward 8 in Chittattukara panchayat after its candidate Rathi Babu defeated the UDF’s K.D. Sali by a margin of 18 votes. The Left front candidate won a total of 491 votes.