GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UDF wins 2 seats, LDF 1 in local body bypolls in Ernakulam

Published - July 31, 2024 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won two seats while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured one in the bypolls for local bodies in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

In the bypoll for ward 8 in Vazhakulam panchayat, UDF’s Shukoor Palathingal defeated the Left front’s candidate, Abu Salah, by a margin of 105 votes. He won a total of 676 votes. The UDF’s seat position went up to 11 in the 20-member panchayat council.

In the byelection held for ward 9 in Choornikkara panchayat, A.K. Shameer Lala of the UDF defeated the Left front’s T. A Jaleel by a margin of 123 votes. He won a total of 638 votes.

The Left front won the election held for ward 8 in Chittattukara panchayat after its candidate Rathi Babu defeated the UDF’s K.D. Sali by a margin of 18 votes. The Left front candidate won a total of 491 votes.

Related Topics

election / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.