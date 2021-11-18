UDF will stage comeback, says Satheesan

KOCHI

18 November 2021 20:45 IST

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will stage a comeback in the State, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking at the UDF district convention, Mr. Satheesan said the anti-people policies of the State and Central governments would be exposed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre was whipping up emotional issues to continue in power. It was also ignoring the issues faced by the masses, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said the ₹64,000-crore SilverLine project would do no good to the State and would lead to serious environmental issues. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decision to allow Tamil Nadu to strengthen the baby dam had resulted in heightened anxiety about the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam, he said. The UDF was in favour of decommissioning the existing dam and constructing a new one in its place, he added.

UDF district chairman Dominic Presentation presided. UDF leaders M.M. Hassan, Abdul Rahiman Randathani, G. Devarajan, MP Hibi Eden, and MLAs P.J. Joseph, Anoop Jacob, Mons Joseph, K. Babu, T.J. Vinod, Anwar Sadath, Eldhose Kunnappilly, and Mathew Kuzhalnadan attended.