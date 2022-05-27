UDF weaving fake stories against Left candidate in Thrikkakara: CM

He says that the govt. would act tough against those trying to destabilise the social fabric

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday blamed the United Democratic Front (UDF) for scripting fake stories against the Left candidate in the Thrikkakara byelection.

The UDF is trying to make dents in the overall acceptance gained by the Left candidate among the voters by coming up with such fake stories, he said, referring to the allegation of a fake video being circulated against Dr. Jo Joseph, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate.

Alleging that the Congress has turned into a ‘B’ team of the BJP, Mr. Vijayan said that many leaders of the Congress party at the State and national levels were joining the BJP. The Congress has failed in the fight against the communal polarisation tactics of the BJP, he said at the LDF’s election meet held at Kakkanad.

The Chief Minister said that the government would act tough against those trying to destabilise the social fabric of the State by spewing communal venom. The BJP is supporting the communal statements made by former MLA P.C. George as a test dose on whether the polarisation politics played by them at the national level will work in Kerala, he said.