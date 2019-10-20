UDF warns against double voting

Activists of the UDF have detected a total of 4,403 double votes in the voters’ list of Ernakulam Assembly Constituency where a bypoll will be held on Monday, V.D. Satheesan, MLA, has said.
A complaint has been submitted to the chief electoral officer and returning officer, along with their booth/serial number and address. The list has also been handed over to booth agents of the UDF. Any attempt to cast double votes will be fiercely resisted. Legal recourse too will be taken, since the offence can attract up to one year imprisonment and fine, he said here on Saturday.M
