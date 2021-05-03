UDF walks away with Muvattupuzha

KOCHI

03 May 2021 01:08 IST

Kuzhalnadan defeats sitting MLA Eldho Abraham by a margin of 6,161 votes

Mathew Kuzhalnadan of the UDF walked away with the Muvattupuzha seat, confronting the pro-incumbency wave, the vote share of sitting MLA, Eldho Abraham of the LDF, and a robust candidate fielded by Twenty20, who had the potential to woo the traditional vote base of both the UDF and LDF.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan, a doctorate holder in International Law and popular in news channel discussions, was trailing behind Mr. Abraham of the CPI, till Sunday noon. He swiftly caught up and won by a margin of 6,161 votes, garnering a total of 64,425 votes.

Mr. Abraham won 58,264 votes, while lawyer and journalist C.N. Prakash, the candidate of Twenty20 came third with 13,535 votes. Both Mr. Kuzhalnadan and Mr. Prakash did an impressive ground-level campaign in their bid to wrest the seat from the LDF.

The BJP’s Jiji Joseph, who came fourth, bagged 7,527 votes. A total of 427 NOTA votes too were recorded.

In 2016, Mr. Abraham had won by a margin of 9,402 votes and a vote share of 49.27 % in the constituency which has a right mix of agriculture and commercial activity, from Joseph Vazhakkan of the Congress.

Poll issues

Among the poll issues were widespread unemployment, steep fall in prices of agricultural commodities and pineapple (which is cultivated aplenty in the region), gross under-utilisation of Muvattupuzha’s potential for food storage and processing, traffic hold-ups in the town, and the demand to carve out Muvattupuzha as a district, in order to get more State and Central funds.

Muvattupuzha has swayed in favour of both the fronts since 1957 and this kept the contestants and party activists on tenterhooks during the past two months.