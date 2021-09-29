UDF to move no-confidence motion against panel chairman

LDF loses majority in Town Planning Standing Committee of Kochi Corporation

The United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors in the Town Planning Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation have issued a notice for a no-confidence motion against its chairman Sanilmon.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the UDF have four members each in the nine-member committee and one seat remains vacant following the death of councillor K.K. Sivan.

It was following the shifting of loyalty of M.H.M. Ashraf, who won the corporation council election from Kochangadi division as a CPI(M) candidate, to the UDF that prompted the Congress-led front to give the notice for the no-confidence motion.

Incidentally, Mr. Ashraf had severed his relationship with the CPI(M) and resigned his party membership protesting against the decision of the party not to consider him for the chairperson post.

With Mr. Ashraf shifting his allegiance, the ruling LDF lost its majority in the committee. Currently, Mr. Sanilmon, who won the contest as a Congress rebel, is heading the committee with the backing of the LDF.

Addressing mediapersons this afternoon, Mr. Ashraf said the civic administration lacked transparency. The Mayor had cleared the files of several projects without placing them in the Kochi Corporation council, he alleged.

Congress councillors Antony Kureethara, A.R. Padmadas, Sakkir Thammanam, Mini Dileep and Suja Lonappan attended the press conference.

Responding to the developments, Mayor M. Anilkumar said more councillors from the opposition benches will support the ruling dispensation in the coming days. He also denied the allegations raised by Mr. Ashraf.

The CPI(M) will issue a whip to Mr. Ashraf who contested and won the election in the party symbol. He may invite disqualification as a member of the council if he violates the party whip, Mr. Anilkumar said.