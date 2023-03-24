UDF to move no-confidence motion against Kochi Mayor

March 24, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will give notice for a no-confidence motion against Mayor M. Anilkumar on Saturday alleging that he abetted corrupt deals in connection with the waste management projects of the Kochi Corporation. The Mayor and the civic administration failed to protect the health of Kochi residents and manage waste, said a statement issued by District Congress Committee president Muhammad Shiyas.

Congress workers will also take out protest marches to the offices of the Kochi Corporation and the District Police Chief (Kochi City) on Saturday. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the marches.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council will be held on Saturday to discuss issues related to waste management.

LDF campaign

The district unit of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has decided to take out a march to the Corporation office on March 28 against what it termed as “politically motivated moves” by the UDF to harm Corporation officials and damage the Corporation office in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire.

As many as nine officials of the Corporation, including its Secretary, were allegedly attacked during a protest by the Congress. The UDF is attempting to sabotage efforts by the civic administration to free Kochi of garbage by June 5. The Congress is making use of the Brahmapuram incident to score political points, LDF leaders said here on Friday..

It was during the 10 years of UDF administration led by Tony Chammany and Soumini Jain as Mayors that Kochi became a garbage heap. The Corporation had won the Central government’s Zero Waste City Award when the LDF was in power, they said..

The decade-long UDF regime witnessed unsegregated waste being dumped at Brahmapuram. The functioning of the waste treatment plant was also disrupted during the period. Though attempts were made to bring in a firm for setting up a waste-to-energy plant, the project did not materialise. Moreover, refuse from a neighbouring municipality was taken to the plant site during the tenure of Mr. Chammany as Mayor, they alleged.

LDF district convener George Edaparatthy, CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan, CPI district secretary K. Dinakaran, and Janata Dal(S) district president Jabbar Thachayil were present.

The LDF will organise a workshop on April 10 on ‘Freeing Kochi of garbage’ in support of the Corporation.