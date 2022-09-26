UDF to move no-confidence motion against BJP in Kochi Corporation; LDF, BJP members may abstain

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 26, 2022 23:43 IST

A no-confidence motion sponsored by the United Democratic Front (UDF) against Priya Prasanth, chairperson of the Tax Appeals Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, will be taken up on Tuesday.

The BJP has two councillors in the council, including Ms. Prasanth, whereas the UDF has got its four members and the LDF two members elected to the standing committee. The motion will be considered only if five members are present on the day to complete the quorum. The motion will be rejected without discussion and voting if the meeting does not have the required number of councillors.

LDF and BJP members are likely to keep away from the meeting, which will eventually defeat the UDF move.

However, the abstaining of LDF and BJP councillors is likely to trigger a political slugfest in the council, with the UDF likely to raise the allegation of unholy alliance between the BJP and the CPI(M).

The LDF had earlier alleged that the UDF had facilitated the election of the BJP councillor as chairperson of the standing committee.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammad Shiyas wanted the CPI(M) leadership to make it clear whether the party would support the no-confidence motion against the BJP, its political rival. He alleged in a statement that the CPI(M) had been supporting the saffron party in the council.

