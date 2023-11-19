UDF to approach Collector seeking steps to conduct election to Kochi Corporation’s education standing committee

November 19, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kochi Corporation will approach the District Collector seeking steps to conduct election to the education standing committee of the civic body.

The Kerala High Court had last week set aside the election of CPI(M) councillor V.A. Sreejith as chairperson of the committee after concluding that the vote he cast in the election was invalid and liable to be rejected.

Bastin Babu, the UDF candidate defeated in the election, moved the High Court arguing that Mr. Sreejith had not cast his vote in the manner prescribed by law, and therefore, his vote should be declared invalid. The court found that an ‘X’ was marked against Mr. Babu’s name in the ballot of Mr. Sreejith and it was scored off. Another mark was put against the name of Mr. Sreejith.

The court observed that it was evident that the mark ‘X’ was not put either against Mr. Babu’s name or Mr. Sreejith’s though there were markings against both. The court noted that the symbol of a stroke (/) and two lines connected to each other were seen drawn over and in the opposite direction of the stroke. A glance at the ballot paper revealed that it was possible to read the mark against the name of Mr. Sreejith as scoring off of the stroke that was put initially, or it could be a drawing of two lines parallel to each other in the opposite direction of the stroke, both of which do not depict the alphabet ‘X’. The symbol against Mr. Sreejith’s name was ambiguous. The court held that any mark other than ‘X’ with clarity and without any doubt or ambiguity can only result in the casting of a valid vote.

M.G. Aristrottle, the Congress leader in the council, said the UDF would approach the District Collector and other authorities to initiate steps for conducting the election as specified by the Kerala Municipalities Act. The election would have to be held within 15 days, he said.

Mr. Sreejith said he would file an appeal against the single judge’s order shortly.

