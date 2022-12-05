UDF survives no-confidence motion in Kalamassery

December 05, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

A no-confidence motion moved by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Kalamassery municipal council against chairperson Seema Kannan of the United Democratic Front (UDF) fell through after the motion failed to garner sufficient number of votes.

Only 21 of the 42 councillors participated in the voting on Monday morning though 23 councillors participated in the discussions on the notice of no-confidence before the voting took place. The motion was supported by 21 councillors.

The lone BJP member T.C. Pramodkumar and Congress councillor and former municipal chairman Jamal Manakkadan were among those who did not participate in the voting though they took part in the discussions ahead of it. With the council strength at 42, the no-confidence motion should have garnered at least 22 votes to sail through.

Ms. Kannan exuded confidence after the voting to continue with what she said was the efficient administration of the municipality. She said she would continue to be the chairperson.

T.A. Assainar of the CPI(M) and parliamentary party secretary in the council said the failure of the no-confidence motion was an indication that the BJP and the Congress had become “bhai, bhai” or “brothers” and slammed the BJP councillor for not voting against the “corrupt” UDF governance of the municipality.

He said the Opposition would wait for an opportune moment to bring another no-confidence motion if the political circumstances allowed after six months. Meanwhile, the LDF wanted an impartial inquiry into several issues, including the recent allegations of corruption in waste removal in the municipal area as well as the alleged lack of records on income from the children’s science park in Kalamassery.

The no-confidence motion notice alleged that the chairperson and vice chairperson were engaged in nepotism, encouraging corruption, and favouring those who obstructed the development of the municipality. A no-confidence motion against vice chairperson Salma Aboobacker of the Indian Union Muslim League will be voted on on Tuesday.