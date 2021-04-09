UDF seeks ouster of Congress leader

The United Democratic Front (UDF) Thripunithura Assembly constituency committee has sought the ouster of the Congress leader A.B. Sabu, accusing him of sabotaging the prospects of the party and its candidate in a critical situation during the recent Assembly election. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the committee accused Mr. Sabu of trying to defame the UDF candidate from the constituency initially. It was also observed that his statement on the eve of the election created confusion amongst the minority communities.

The committee unanimously asked the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee to oust Mr. Sabu with immediate effect. A resolution to this effect was also passed unanimously by the committee, which observed that Mr. Sabu adopted a stance in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Left Democratic Front.