Kochi

UDF seat-sharing talks to be over by November 5

The UDF Ernakulam district leadership has decided to complete seat-sharing talks with constituents ahead of the forthcoming local body polls by November 2 and 3.

At the panchayat-level, discussions should be over by November 5. The existing seat-sharing agreements are likely to be continued in most cases. However, formulations that closed ranks with the front after the last local body polls will also be given deserving attention.

UDF district chairman Dominic Presentation, District Congress Committee president T.J. Vinod, MLA, and IUML district president K.M. Abdul Majeed took part in the discussions.

