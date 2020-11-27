UDF promises a clean Kochi

Manifesto sets June 2021 as deadline for setting up garbage plant

Focusing on programmes to turn Kochi into a clean city, the United Democratic Front (UDF) released its election manifesto for the Kochi Corporation on Thursday.

The front promised to introduce centralised and decentralised waste treatment facilities for the city in a time-bound manner. A modern waste treatment plant, which employs the most modern technology, will be set up in the city, says the manifesto.

The front has also set June 2021 as the deadline for setting up the plant. A High-Power Committee will also be constituted for taking the project forward, according to the manifesto. A zero-sewage city, effective clearance of garbage, policies and facilities for medical waste management and modern abattoirs are also among the UDF’s promises to the city.

The front has also offered to address the perennial issue of mosquito menace in a scientific manner.

Road development

The front proposes to prepare a master plan for the development of roads in all the 74 divisions of the civic body. Efficient signalling system, signage, and service ducts in all roads have also been offered. The area between Rajendra Maidan and the Kerala High Court will be converted into an urban green zone, it says. Street vending in the area will be regulated. All the roads in the city will be made into pedestrian-friendly ones, says the manifesto.

The UDF has also offered to identity a vending zone in the city as part of the programme to regulate street vending. The parking of vehicles and parking areas will be restricted on the basis of a modern and scientific parking policy, and multi-level parking facilities will be introduced, according to the manifesto. Long-pending urban transport projects such as Atlantis, Vathuruthy and Vaduthala rail overbridges have found mention in the poll promises. The front has offered to complete the groundwork for the projects in two years.

Junction improvement projects, share auto schemes, modern bus shelters, cycle tracks, a West Kochi-Best Kochi scheme for uplifting the area, stormwater management schemes, climate-informed land use plan, and completion of the Kochi Corporation office building in one year are some of the highlights of the UDF plan for the city for the next five years.