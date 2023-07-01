UDF on the verge of losing power in Thrikkakara

July 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is in danger of being thrown out of power in Thrikkakara Municipality after four Independent councillors, who were elected as Congress rebels and had been supporting UDF for the last two-and-a-half years, decided to switch sides.

The Independent councillors held a press conference declaring their intention to switch sides on Saturday. This was after the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) volunteered to support them from outside and back the motion of no confidence for which the Independent councillors had served notice on Saturday evening.

The UDF setback was in the making ever since the incumbent Ajitha Thankappan of the Congress ‘I’ faction had declined to make way for Radhamani Pillai of the ‘A’ faction as per an understanding mediated by the District Congress Committee (DCC) after the local body polls. While a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting had asked her to step down on June 27, she kept dilly-dallying before reluctantly agreeing to put in her papers on Monday. She had petitioned the party that Ms. Pillai was not supportive during her term and hence should not be considered as her replacement.

The rebels now claim that they were not consulted before the proposed change at the helm, and that they were not even aware of the power-sharing agreement among the Congress factions. Interestingly, their reasoning was in sync with Ms. Thankappan’s demand that they should be consulted before effecting a change in chairperson.

“They [the rebels] had conveyed their opposition to the choice of Radhamani Pillai. We had told them their demands could be considered at a DCC-level meeting once Ajitha Thankappan resigned. We still remain confident of finding a solution and retaining the power,” said DCC president Muhammed Shiyas.

P.C. Manoop, one of the Congress rebels, claimed that they had not reached any power-sharing agreement with the LDF other than enlisting their support to the no-confidence motion. However, informal agreement has been reportedly reached over making Omana Sabu, the sole woman councillor among the rebels, the chairperson, while the other three would be sharing other posts, including those of vice chairman and standing committee chairpersons.

In the 43-member council, the UDF had 21 councillors plus the support of the four Congress rebels that helped them seize power. The LDF had 17 councillors, while another independent councillor, also a Congress rebel, had been supporting them from the very outset. With the four Independent councillors switching sides, the LDF would have a majority, albeit a wafer-thin one.

Even if one of the five Independent councillors develops cold feet at the last minute, then the UDF would manage to save the situation and that seems to be the idea in the UDF camp.